HONG KONG Nov 4 British banker Rurik Jutting
needed the boost of cocaine to rape, torture and kill two
Indonesian women in his luxury Hong Kong apartment and cannot
shirk responsibility for their murder, prosecutors told a court
on Friday in closing arguments.
Jutting, 31, a former Bank of America Corp employee,
has denied murder in the 2014 killings on grounds of diminished
responsibility, but pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of
manslaughter in a case that has caught the attention of the
world.
His defence has argued that the former Cambridge University
graduate had recognised disorders from cocaine and alcohol abuse
on top of his other personality disorders of sexual sadism and
narcissism, which impaired his ability to control his behaviour.
"He needed the boost of cocaine to give him the courage to
rape, torture and ultimately kill," prosecution lawyer John
Reading said, explaining that despite Jutting's disorders his
"mental responsibility was not substantially impaired".
The jury of five men and four women listened closely as
Reading presented his final arguments, giving several examples
of Jutting acting rationally and calmly in between and during
the killing of Sumarti Ningsih, 23, and Seneng Mujiasih 26.
He described Jutting's ability to form judgments and
exercise self-control by trying to cut Ningsih's neck as she
knelt by the toilet bowl and later dragging her to the shower
when he finished sawing her neck.
He detailed Jutting's plan to torture Mujiasih buying
"treats", including a hammer and pliers from a hardware store,
and his hiding of two knives.
"Let's be clear about these, I am going to use these to
torture someone in the most inhumane way possible," Reading
said, citing one of Jutting's self-made videos.
The prosecution said on Wednesday Jutting acted rationally
before and after the killings and had even telephoned his
mother.
Jutting, a former vice president and head of Structured
Equity Finance and Trading (Asia) at Bank of America, captured
parts of his torture of Ningsih on his iPhone. He also shot
hours of himself discussing the killings, cocaine binges and
detailed his violent sexual fantasies.
Parts of the footage have been shown to the jury during the
trial. The courtroom has been constantly packed with
international and local journalists due to the graphic nature of
the killings in a city where such crimes are rare.
Sitting inside a sectioned off area in the courtroom,
Jutting watched the arguments with a blank expression. He has
attended the trial every day, escorted by three policemen each
time.
The jury must decide whether the psychiatric and
psychological evidence provided by the defence classifies the
killings as manslaughter.
Murder carries a mandatory life sentence, while manslaughter
carries a maximum of life though a shorter sentence can be set.
The defence has argued that Jutting felt huge stress during
his working life, prompting him to binge on cocaine and alcohol
which culminated in the killing and torture a year after he
moved to Hong Kong.
He was drinking a bottle of spirits every day and started
consuming increasing amounts of cocaine. Jutting only worked for
10-15 days in the month before he was arrested and only worked a
few hours per day.
Police have testified that they found Ningsih and Mujiasih's
bodies in Jutting's high-rise apartment after he called them to
report the killings. Ningsih's mutilated body was found in a
suitcase on the balcony, while Mujiasih's was found inside the
apartment with wounds to her neck and buttocks.
(Reporting by Farah Master, Editing by Greg Torode and Nick
Macfie)