HONG KONG Jan 27 Hong Kong reported 1,465
cases of residential mortgage loans in negative equity as of the
end of 2011, down 11.4 percent from 1,653 cases at the end of
September.
Data from the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) showed the
aggregate value of loans in negative equity decreased to HK$3.65
billion ($470.13 million) as of the end of December, from
HK$4.15 billion in September.
The unsecured portion of these loans fell to about HK$122
million from HK$165 million three months earlier.
The loan-to-value ratio of residential loans in negative
equity fell to 103 percent in the fourth quarter of 2011, from
104 percent in the third quarter.
Since the first quarter of 2011, there have been no
residential mortgage loans in negative equity with delinquencies
of more than three months, the HKMA said in a statement.
Loans in negative equity mean the outstanding loan amount
exceeds the market value of the mortgaged property.
The number of property deals in Hong Kong fell 33.1 percent
in 2011 compared with the previous year as the government took
steps to cool speculation and curb Hong Kong home
prices.
($1 = 7.7574 Hong Kong dollars)
