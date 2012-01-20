HONG KONG Jan 20 Hong Kong will see around 7.3 million people cross its borders over the lunar new year, the government said on Friday, a figure higher than the territory's entire population, as China celebrates the entry of the Year of the Dragon.

Hong Kong's population was estimated at 7.1 million as of July this year, according to the World Factbook.

Many ethnic Chinese return to the town of their ancestral origins over the lunar new year, with the calendar set to tick over from the Year of the Rabbit on Monday.

The Hong Kong Immigration Department said 2.43 million passengers would pass through the Lo Wu border point alone between January 21 and 29, or about 270,000 per day.

Saturday is expected to be the busiest day for departures, with Wednesday, the first day of the new year, the busiest day for arrivals.