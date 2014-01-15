HONG KONG Jan 15 Hong Kong leader Leung
Chun-ying on Wednesday raised his forecast for public housing
supply over the next 10 years by 36 percent in a policy speech
that focused mainly on livelihood issues, such as tackling
poverty and boosting education.
Hong Kong's sky-high property prices have seen the spread of
cage homes, wire-mesh hutches stacked on top of each other, and
cubicle apartments as local residents are forced out of the
property market.
Leung, in his second policy address since coming to power,
also said the government would raise the target for the
completion of private units over the next five years by 40
percent to 13,600 from an average of 9,680 over the past five
years.
