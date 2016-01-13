China developers' offshore dollar bond sales dry up as issuance curbs bite
* Experiencing delays in dollar bond approval by NDRC - developers
HONG KONG Jan 13 Hong Kong's leader said on Wednesday the city must tackle its housing problem head on and unveiled a range of measures to increase integration with China.
Leung Chun-ying, in his annual policy address, said the lack of affordable housing was "distorting the values of young people" and that the government would play an active role to boost China's "One Belt, One Road" initiative. (Reporting by Clare Baldwin and Donny Kwok; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree and Richard Borsuk)
* Experiencing delays in dollar bond approval by NDRC - developers
* Pershing Square Holdings Ltd - NAV per share as of close of business on 16 May 2017 was USD 18.74 / 14.51 GBP Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: