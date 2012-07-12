HONG KONG, July 12 Hong Kong's development
secretary stepped down on Thursday amid news of his arrest by
the city's anti-corruption agency on suspicion of corruption, a
government spokesman said, dealing a fresh blow to the city's
beleaguered new leader Leung Chun-ying.
Leung, who is himself ensnared in a scandal over six illegal
structures at his HK$500 million ($64 million) home in the
exclusive Peak district, made Mak Chai-kwong his development
minister barely two weeks ago.
A spokesperson for Mak confirmed he had resigned, but
declined to comment on reports of his arrest.
The resignation came shortly before the city's anti-graft
agency said it had arrested four unnamed people, including the
head of a government bureau, for "allegedly violating the
Prevention of Bribery Ordinance in relation to government
housing allowances".
The agency did not say if any charges had been laid.
Hong Kong has been rocked by a series of scandals involving
senior government officials, including the case related to
Leung, which has badly hit his popularity ratings.
The government said Mak would be replaced by Financial
Secretary John Tsang until further notice.
In a city where many residents need to work their whole life
to pay off a mortgage on a small home, the recent scandals and
perceived cosy relations between business tycoons and government
officials have triggered a wave of condemnation.
Crowds spilled on to the streets in a massive protest on
July 1, the 15th anniversary of this former British colony's
return to Chinese rule to protest against everything from high
property prices to human rights abuses in China.
Leung, who will make his first formal appearance before the
city's legislators next Monday, is expected to be grilled about
the illegal structures at his home and the credibility of his
two-week old administration.
"His administration is only two weeks old and one of his
ministers has to resign ... this means its credibility is highly
questionable," said legislator Alan Leong, who heads the Civic
Party.
