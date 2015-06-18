A pro-democracy protester carries a yellow umbrella, symbol of the Occupy Central movement, after a China-vetted electoral reform package was vetoed, outside the Legislative Council in Hong Kong, China, June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

BEIJING China's parliament said on Thursday that its decision on Hong Kong electoral reforms issued last year will remain in force despite Hong Kong's legislature vetoing a China-vetted electoral reform package, state news agency Xinhua said.

Xinhua did not give more details.

Earlier, Hong Kong's legislature on Thursday a China-vetted electoral reform package criticized by opposition pro-democracy lawmakers and activists as undemocratic, easing for now the prospect of fresh mass protests in the financial hub.

The reform proposal was laid out by the central government in Beijing last August and supported by Hong Kong's pro-Beijing leadership.

