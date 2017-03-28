HONG KONG, March 28 Hong Kong-leader elect
Carrie Lam said on Tuesday she is "very determined" to tackle
the city's housing problem when she becomes chief executive
later this year.
Lam, the financial hub's former chief secretary, was chosen
on Sunday by a 1,200-person committee to lead the city, pledging
in her victory speech to unite political divisions that have
hindered policy-making and legislative work.
The high cost of housing in Hong Kong is one of the city's
biggest social issues. Lam also pledged during her campaign to
tackle the problem by increasing land supply.
She was speaking at a Credit Suisse investment conference in
Hong Kong attended by around 200 business and financial
professionals.
(Reporting By Venus Wu; Writing by Anne Marie Roantree; Editing
by Paul Tait)