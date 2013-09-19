By Greg Torode and James Pomfret
| HONG KONG, Sept 19
HONG KONG, Sept 19 From China warning Western
nations to stop meddling in Hong Kong to Communist Party-backed
newspapers describing "plots" by foreign spies to seize the
city, a growing row over electoral reform has exposed the
fragility of hopes for full democracy.
Hong Kong returned to Chinese rule in 1997 with wide-ranging
autonomy, an independent judiciary and relatively free press
under the formula of "one country, two systems" - along with an
undated promise of full democracy, a subject never raised by the
British during 150 years of colonial rule.
The implications stretch beyond the shores of Hong Kong, a
glamorous, free-wheeling global financial hub. The Hong Kong
model has been held up by Beijing as a possible solution for
self-ruled Taiwan, which China considers a breakaway province
which must return to the fold, by force if necessary.
Hong Kong elects its next leader in 2017 in what will be the
most far-reaching version of democracy on Chinese soil. But
Beijing's top representative in Hong Kong has ruled out open
nominations for candidates, meaning he or she will be chosen by
a committee stacked with Beijing loyalists.
British Foreign Office minister Hugo Swire this week called
for universal suffrage in the 2017 polls, saying Hong Kong
people should get a genuine choice. China said it would not
tolerate outside interference.
Michael Davis, a constitutional law specialist at the
University of Hong Kong, said foreign states had a legitimate
interest in Hong Kong, noting how China had once courted
international support for "one country, two systems".
But Beijing, he said, was now suspicious of their motives.
"At its heart it is a kind of insecurity," Davis said.
"China is at that stage of development where it constantly
attempts to edit inbound criticism, and that is what we are
seeing here."
The United States and its large Hong Kong consulate are also
being targeted by Beijing and its allies - something
Washington's new top envoy, Clifford Hart, is expected to
address when he delivers his first Hong Kong speech next week.
Diplomats from both Western and Asian nations fear their
routine work to reach out to political and business contacts in
the city is growing difficult as Beijing rails at "foreign
interference".
Party-backed newspapers in the city have long questioned the
activities of foreign diplomats, this week upping the ante with
claims that British spies are highly active, subverting politics
with leaks from colonial-era files.
"The diplomatic community is a core part of Hong Kong's
international edge," one Asian diplomat said. "But we feel a bit
squeezed and unwelcome ... we are entering a very sensitive
time."
Hong Kong remains by far the freest city in greater China
but tensions are rising. Every year, on the anniversary of the
1997 handover, thousands take to the streets demanding fully
democratic elections, some openly declaring their support for
the British.
Pro-democracy groups have threatened to seal off the central
business district next year as part of a campaign of civil
disobedience. The most prominent Catholic in greater China,
Cardinal Joseph Zen, warned last month that the government and
pro-Beijing supporters might try to incite violence.
"We're at a point where the significance of the issues on
the table are such that the (leaders) responsible for Hong Kong
are paying very close attention," said a Western diplomat.
The diplomat added the hardening of China's stance towards
Hong Kong was a decision made by senior Beijing leaders.
"It's being directed at the (Politburo) Standing Committee
level," a Western diplomat said, referring to the Chinese
Communist Party's highest decision-making body. "We have solid
indications of this."
U.S., British and other multinationals maintain a strong
presence in the city while foreign warships stop frequently in
its dynamic and strategic port.
British officials have yet to respond to the Chinese
criticism of Swire's comments. China's Hong Kong-based Foreign
Ministry representative, Song Zhe, also issued an explicit
warning to U.S. Consul-General Hart against interfering in local
affairs.
Consulate spokesman Scott Robinson defended Hart's work,
saying the envoy had met with a range of leaders across
government, business, politics and academia.
"Such meetings are the standard practice of diplomatic
representatives of nations around the world at the outset of
their tenures, and they are important for building
relationships, exchanging views and opening lines of
communications," he said.
Long-standing U.S. policy towards Hong Kong was unchanged,
he said - including support for progress towards "genuine
universal suffrage".