HONG KONG Jan 14 Hong Kong leader Leung
Chun-ying warned pro-democracy protesters on Wednesday they
risked bringing "anarchy" to the financial hub, as he sought
bolster his support in his first policy address since
demonstrations rocked the city last year.
The annual policy blueprint has been a key platform for
leaders in the Chinese-controlled city to hand out billions to
the less-advantaged in the form of tax breaks, or to signal
shifts in economic, property and political policies.
But even before Leung delivered his speech in the
legislature, opposition lawmakers called on him to step down
while holding up banners demanding full democracy. Some walked
out of the chamber holding up yellow umbrellas - a symbol of the
unprecedented protests last year.
"As we pursue democracy, we should act in accordance with
the law, or Hong Kong will degenerate into anarchy," Leung,
dressed in a dark suit and sky-blue tie, told city legislators
in his speech.
The former British colony returned to China in 1997 under a
"one country, two systems" formula that gives it some autonomy
from the mainland and a promise of eventual universal suffrage.
Beijing has allowed a free vote for city leader in 2017, but
insists on screening any candidates first.
Protesters demanding full democracy occupied key parts of
the city for more than two months late last year with Leung
himself a target of their anger.
He must now try to boost his ratings among a population that
knows that, under Beijing's watchful gaze, he is unable to offer
anything significant in the way of democratic reform.
At the same time he must perform a balancing act by healing
divisions, maintaining strong ties with Communist Party rulers
in China, on which Hong Kong's economy overwhelmingly depends,
and ensuring that the city's economy - expected to grow about
2.2 percent this year - remains on a steady keel.
In a speech lacking major initiatives, Leung focused on
bread-and-butter issues including housing - a perennially
important topic in Hong Kong - and said he would seek to further
boost the supply of land to improve affordability in one of the
world's most expensive property markets.
"Increasing and expediting land supply is the fundamental
solution to resolve the land and housing problems of Hong Kong,"
he said.
Leung, however, gave no specifics amid speculation the
government may seek to open up parks to limited development,
which would likely to infuriate environmentalists.
