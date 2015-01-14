HONG KONG Jan 14 Hong Kong leader Leung
Chun-ying warned pro-democracy protesters on Wednesday they
risked "anarchy" as he sought to bolster his support in his
first policy address since demonstrations rocked the financial
hub last year.
Before Leung gave his annual speech, opposition lawmakers
disrupted proceedings, calling on him to step down. Some held up
banners demanding full democracy and then walked out of the
legislature under yellow umbrellas - a symbol of the protests.
The session had be adjourned briefly as security guards
hauled off two democratic lawmakers. About 70 pro-democracy
protesters gathered outside the Legislative Council, along with
dozens of Leung's supporters.
The policy blueprint has been a key platform for leaders in
the Chinese-controlled city to hand out billions to the
less-advantaged in the form of tax breaks, or to signal shifts
in economic, property and political policies.
"As we pursue democracy, we should act in accordance with
the law, or Hong Kong will degenerate into anarchy," Leung,
dressed in a dark suit and sky-blue tie, told city legislators.
The former British colony returned to China in 1997 under a
"one country, two systems" formula that gives it some autonomy
from the mainland and a promise of eventual universal suffrage.
Beijing has allowed a free vote for city leader in 2017, but
insists on screening candidates.
Protesters demanding full democracy occupied parts of the
city for more than two months late last year with Leung himself
a target of their anger.
He must now try to boost his ratings among a population that
knows that, under Beijing's watchful gaze, he is unable to offer
anything significant in the way of democratic reform.
At the same time, he must perform a balancing act by healing
divisions, maintaining strong ties with Communist Party rulers
in China, on which Hong Kong's economy overwhelmingly depends,
and ensuring that the city's economy - expected to grow about
2.2 percent this year - remains on a steady keel.
Leung reiterated that Beijing leaders had absolute authority
over the city, and the screening of candidates for Hong Kong
leader by a nominating committee stacked with Beijing loyalists
was the only option. The opposition wants open nominations.
"Hong Kong autonomy under 'one country, two systems' is a
high degree of autonomy, not an absolute autonomy," Leung said.
MORE LAND?
In a speech lacking major initiatives, Leung focused on
bread-and-butter issues including housing - an important topic
in the densely populated city of 7.2 million - and said he would
seek to boost the supply of land in one of the world's costliest
markets.
"Increasing and expediting land supply is the fundamental
solution to resolve the land and housing problems," he said.
He gave no specifics amid speculation the government may
seek to open up parks to limited development, which would likely
infuriate environmentalists.
In a surprise move, the government scrapped a "Capital
Investment Entrant Scheme" in place since 2003. The scheme had
been seen as a back-door for affluent mainland Chinese to get
Hong Kong residency and squirrel away their wealth.
At a time when China's economy remains vulnerable to a
protracted slowdown, Hong Kong has struggled on many fronts
given its growing ties with the mainland.
Initial public offerings, crucial to its financial sector
and broader economic health, have dried up, including from
China. The offshore yuan market has slowed markedly thanks to
more offshore yuan hubs coming on stream.
Even financial services have seen torrid times as global
institutions struggle. Standard Chartered Bank recently shut its
global equities operations and laid off some Hong Kong staff.
Leung said Hong Kong would forge deeper ties with China's
capital markets including the Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect
and further develop the offshore yuan market. Meanwhile, more
foreign professionals would be lured by an across-the-board
lowering of entry criterion.
The city government will earmark HK$1 billion to help Hong
Kong firms tap the mainland market while about HK$5 billion will
also be pumped into a fund to beef up the city's innovation and
technology sector.
For the city's less well-off, Leung announced that the
minimum wage was being raised from HK$30 an hour to HK$32.50.
($1 = 7.7549 Hong Kong dollars)
(Additional reporting by Yimou Lee; Editing by Robert Birsel)