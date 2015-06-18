(Updates with China reaction)
By Donny Kwok and Yimou Lee
HONG KONG, June 18 Hong Kong's legislature on
Thursday vetoed a China-backed electoral reform package
criticized by opposition pro-democracy lawmakers and activists
as undemocratic, easing for now the prospect of fresh mass
protests in the financial hub.
The rejection had been expected and will likely appease some
activists who had demanded a veto of what they call a "fake"
democratic model for how the Chinese-controlled territory
chooses its next leader in 2017.
But it was a setback for Beijing's Communist leaders, who
said in response that they remained committed to universal
suffrage for Hong Kong but signalled no further concessions to
the pro-democracy opposition.
Beijing had pressured and cajoled the city's pro-democracy
lawmakers to back the blueprint that would have allowed a direct
vote for the city's chief executive, but with only pre-screened,
pro-Beijing candidates on the ballot.
The vote came earlier than expected, with only 37 of the 70
members of the Legislative Council, known as "legco", present.
Of these, 28 legislators voted against the blueprint and eight
voted in favour, while one did not cast a vote.
"Today 28 legco members voted against the wishes of the
majority of Hong Kong people, and denied them the democratic
right to elect the chief executive in the next election," said
the city's current pro-Beijing leader Leung Chun-ying.
"Universal suffrage for the chief executive election has now
been blocked. Universal suffrage to elect all members of legco
has also become uncertain. I, the government and millions of
Hong Kong people are disappointed."
A spokesman for China's top legislative body, the National
People's Congress (NPC), said a few Hong Kong lawmakers remained
"stubbornly opposed" to the central government.
"It fully exposes their selfish interests, hinders Hong
Kong's democratic development and damages the essence of Hong
Kong's prosperity and stability," the spokesman said, in
comments carried by state news agency Xinhua.
"VICTORY OF DEMOCRACY"
In an unexpected twist, moments before the ballot a large
number of pro-establishment and pro-Beijing lawmakers suddenly
walked out of the chamber. The votes of one-third of legco
members are sufficient to push through a veto.
Democratic lawmakers, all 27 of whom voted against the plan,
marched to the front of the chamber immediately after the veto
and unfurled a sign calling for genuine universal suffrage and
for Hong Kongers not to give up.
Some carried the yellow umbrellas that became a symbol of
the mass protest movement that brought parts of the former
British colony to a standstill last year.
"This veto has helped Hong Kong people send a clear message
to Beijing ... that we want a genuine choice, a real election,"
said pan-democratic lawmaker Alan Leong.
"This is not the end of the democratic movement," he said.
"This is a new beginning."
Outside the legislature, pro-democracy protesters broke into
cheers and clapped wildly after the result.
"It's a victory of democracy and the people," said a
75-year-old pro-democracy protester surnamed Wong, who fought
back tears.
Meanwhile, around 500 pro-Beijing supporters outside the
chamber staged a minute's silence then began chanting: "Vote
them down in 2016!" calling for democratic lawmakers to be
kicked out of the legislature in a citywide election next year.
Hundreds of police were in and around government
headquarters with thousands more on standby, but there were no
reports of trouble.
Weeks of pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong late last year
posed one of the biggest challenges in years for China's ruling
Communist Party. Then, more than 100,000 people took to the
streets.
ONLY OPTION
The reform proposal was laid out by the NPC Standing
Committee in Beijing last August and supported by Hong Kong's
pro-Beijing leadership.
Opponents, however, want a genuine democratic election in
line with Beijing's promise of universal suffrage made when the
territory returned to Chinese rule in 1997.
Rejection of the proposal now means going back to the old
system where a 1,200-member committee stacked with pro-Beijing
loyalists selects Hong Kong's leader.
Democratic lawmakers want on Beijing to restart the
democratic reform process and put forward an improved, truly
democratic electoral package.
But the NPC spokesman indicated that would not happen,
saying that Beijing's proposal was a "constitutional, lawful,
fair and reasonable" decision. "It is legally binding and
unshakeable," he said.
Hong Kong lawmaker Michael Tien said that meant the rejected
blueprint remained the only option. "It's very simple. They put
forward a proposal. The legislature for this term vetoed it," he
said.
"Next year is legco elections. The power is now in the hands
of the voters. If the voters really want the current package
they would then have to choose candidates that will support this
package in the next term."
