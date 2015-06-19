By Ben Blanchard
| BEIJING, June 19
BEIJING, June 19 Chinese state media lashed out
at Hong Kong's opposition pro-democracy lawmakers on Friday
after the legislature in the financial hub vetoed a
Beijing-backed electoral reform package.
The rejection was a rare instance of Hong Kong, the former
British colony that reverted to Chinese rule in 1997, voting so
heavily against a proposal endorsed by China's central
legislature.
The largely rubber-stamp regional legislatures around China
would likely never reject an order from Beijing to pass a bill,
so the Hong Kong veto is both a setback and an embarrassment for
the ruling Communist Party.
Beijing had pressured and cajoled the city's pro-democracy
lawmakers to back the blueprint that would have allowed a direct
vote for the city's next chief executive in 2017, but only among
pre-screened, pro-Beijing candidates.
It had been feared before the vote there could be a repeat
of pro-democracy protests that shut down key areas of the city
late last year in what became one of the biggest political
challenges Communist Party leaders had faced in decades.
"The conduct and deeds of the opposition faction show that
they are disturbers and destroyers in the process of the
democratisation of Hong Kong," the party's official People's
Daily newspaper wrote in a commentary in its overseas edition.
"The goal of their veto of the universal suffrage bill is to
contest the governance of Hong Kong by the central government,
conspiring to turn Hong Kong into an independent political
entity," it wrote, referring to the 28 lawmakers who voted
against the proposal.
Hong Kong's pro-democracy opposition calls Beijing's
proposal a "fake" democratic model.
"All those who voted against the blueprint might be cocky
today, but they will face the judgment of history and shoulder
the responsibility eventually," influential tabloid The Global
Times, published by the People's Daily, said in an editorial in
its English-language edition.
"We are concerned that a Pandora's box is being opened in
Hong Kong and various devils are released to ruin the region's
future," it said, warning that Hong Kong could "degenerate from
the capital of finance and fashion to a total mess".
Hong Kong returned to China under a "one country, two
systems" formula that gives it a separate legal system and
greater freedoms than the party-ruled mainland - and the promise
of eventual universal suffrage.
Thousands of pro-democracy activists blockaded major roads
across Hong Kong for 79 days late last year, defying tear gas
and pepper spray.
(Additional reporting by John Ruwitch in SHANGHAI; Writing by
Yimou Lee; Editing by Paul Tait)