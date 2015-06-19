(Recasts with comments from Hong Kong leader and China's
Foreign Ministry)
By Ben Blanchard and Donny Kwok
HONG KONG/BEIJING, June 19 Hong Kong's leader
extended an olive branch of economic stimulus to the city a day
after lawmakers vetoed a Beijing-backed electoral reform
package, a move economists warned could undermine business in
the Asian financial hub.
Chief Executive Leung Chun-ying said he would bring a series
of economic initiatives to lawmakers next week, and called for
their support.
Democratic lawmakers had been filibustering all budget items
during the city's pro-democracy protests, holding up funding for
a variety of slated projects. Leung said that a continuation of
such actions would hurt the community.
"It's time for all of us to move on," Leung told reporters.
"We should try to forge consensus on various economic and
livelihood issues."
Lawmakers on Thursday ended a long-running debate on
political reform in the city with a veto, a rare instance of the
former British colony voting against a proposal endorsed by
China's central legislature.
Economists at ANZ had warned that such a move could cause
political instability and hurt business as foreign investors
might put their China headquarters in Shanghai or Shenzhen
instead of Hong Kong.
Fitch Ratings said that Hong Kong's economic concerns were
significant from a sovereign credit perspective. It also needed
to pay attention to its growing exposure to mainland China's
financial system and to U.S. monetary tightening, as well as an
ageing population, housing and infrastructure and social
inequality.
Leung said his economic proposals would include better pay
for civil servants, more homes for the elderly and additional
funding for recycling and small and medium businesses.
HONG KONG OPPOSITION ARE 'DESTROYERS'
Even as Leung began shifting the debate to economics,
China's Foreign Ministry and Chinese state media lashed out at
Hong Kong's opposition pro-democracy lawmakers.
"Certain people, whose aim was to hobble the development of
democracy in Hong Kong, voted against the bill in the
legislature," Foreign Ministry spokesman Hong Lei told
reporters. "They will bear the responsibility of history for
this."
The official People's Daily was even more direct.
"The conduct and deeds of the opposition faction show that
they are disturbers and destroyers in the process of the
democratisation of Hong Kong," it wrote in a commentary in its
overseas edition.
"The goal of their veto of the universal suffrage bill is to
contest the governance of Hong Kong by the central government,
conspiring to turn Hong Kong into an independent political
entity," it wrote, referring to the 28 lawmakers who voted
against the proposal.
Hong Kong's pro-democracy opposition calls Beijing's
proposal a "fake" democratic model.
"All those who voted against the blueprint might be cocky
today, but they will face the judgment of history and shoulder
the responsibility eventually," influential tabloid The Global
Times, published by the People's Daily, said in an editorial in
its English-language edition.
"We are concerned that a Pandora's box is being opened in
Hong Kong and various devils are released to ruin the region's
future," it said, warning that Hong Kong could "degenerate from
the capital of finance and fashion to a total mess".
Beijing had pressured and cajoled the city's pro-democracy
lawmakers to back the blueprint that would have allowed a direct
vote for the city's next chief executive in 2017, but only among
pre-screened, pro-Beijing candidates.
It had been feared before the vote there could be a repeat
of pro-democracy protests that shut down key areas of the city
late last year in what became one of the biggest political
challenges Communist Party leaders had faced in decades.
Hong Kong returned to China under a "one country, two
systems" formula that gives it a separate legal system and
greater freedoms than the party-ruled mainland - and the promise
of eventual universal suffrage.
Thousands of pro-democracy activists blockaded major roads
across Hong Kong for 79 days late last year, defying tear gas
and pepper spray.
