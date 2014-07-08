By Greg Torode
HONG KONG, July 8
HONG KONG, July 8 China's leaders could re-think
Hong Kong's autonomy if tensions in the Asian financial hub
reached a level that threatened national security, one of the
city's leading pro-Beijing figures has warned.
Jasper Tsang, president of Hong Kong's Legislative Council,
told the South China Morning Post that failure to strike a deal
over the leadership election in 2017 would deal a blow to
confidence in the "one country, two systems" formula under which
the city was returned to China in 1997.
"The most worrying development in the past few weeks is
about Beijing and Hongkongers falling into a vicious cycle that
is not conducive on electoral reform," Tsang was quoted as
saying in an interview with the Post published on Tuesday.
"We Hongkongers must ask ourselves whether Hong Kong's
contribution to our country outweighs the trouble we cause,"
If the former British colony could not ease the Beijing
leadership's fears over threats to national security, he said
China could "toughen its stance".
The comments from Tsang, a veteran pro-Beijing figure widely
viewed as a moderate, come as the city braces for a hot
political summer amid rising tensions over electoral reforms and
fears over growing interference from Beijing.
A controversial "White Paper" produced by China's State
Council, or cabinet, last month outlined the limits on Hong
Kong's freedoms and stressed Beijing's ultimate authority over
the autonomy granted the city.
Hundreds of thousands of pro-democracy protesters marched in
Hong Kong last week while the so-called Occupy Central movement
is threatening a campaign of civil disobedience to paralyse Hong
Kong's Central financial district unless Beijing lives up to
earlier promises of allowing meaningful democracy in 2017.
Pro-democracy campaigners want to ensure the public can
nominate candidates, but Beijing officials insist that a special
committee must decide who can stand, pointing to provisions in
the Basic Law, Hong Kong's mini-constitution.
The government has yet to announce final proposals for the
poll, with democrats fearing they will effectively find
themselves unable to stand.
As tensions rise, HSBC cut its rating for Hong Kong equities
to underweight from neutral on Monday, saying a campaign for
greater democracy in the Asian financial centre could sour
relations with China and hurt the city's economy.
On Sunday, the Hong Kong Journalists' Association said in an
annual report that press freedom in Hong Kong has entered its
worst period in decades and it would set up a group to
investigate complaints of media self-censorship.
