HONG KONG Oct 19 Dozens of pro-Beijing
lawmakers staged a walk-out from the Hong Kong legislature on
Wednesday to stall the swearing in of two pro-independence
lawmakers in the Chinese-ruled city.
The topic of independence has long been taboo in the former
British colony, now governed under the "one country, two
systems" principle since its return to China in 1997.
The government failed in an unprecedented legal attempt on
Tuesday to halt the swearing-in of the two.
The lawmakers marched out of the legislative chamber,
leaving Chinese and Hong Kong flags in their place, to deprive
it of a quorum.
It is unclear when swearing-in will take place.
The government will formally challenge the decision of
legislative authorities to allow Baggio Leung, 30, and Yau
Wai-ching, 25, to re-take their oaths in the High Court next
month.
Yau and Leung sparked outrage from Hong Kong's pro-Beijing
establishment when their first oaths were rejected by
legislative officials last week.
Then they pledged allegiance to the "Hong Kong nation" and
displayed a banner declaring that "Hong Kong is not China",
using language some legislators portrayed as derogatory Japanese
slang.
The pair are part of a new generation of Hong Kong activists
determined to force issues of self-determination and
independence on to the mainstream political agenda.
Outside, hundreds of pro-Beijing protesters thronged the
grounds of the legislature, some carrying placards of the pair
dressed in Japanese army uniforms that denounced them as
"traitors" and "dogs".
Others chanted that the pair must step down to protect
China's "dignity".
The judicial review looms as a unprecedented constitutional
battle in the free-wheeling global financial hub, testing its
rule of law and the separation of powers between the government
and legislative branch.
Some senior judges and government officials fear privately
the issue could force Beijing to invoke rarely used to powers to
re-interpret Hong Kong's mini-constitution, or push through new
laws.
