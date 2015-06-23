HONG KONG, June 23 Asia's richest man, Li
Ka-shing, said on Tuesday he was "very disappointed" by Hong
Kong's failure to pass a China-backed electoral blueprint that
would have granted a one-man one-vote in the city but only for
candidates pre-screened by Beijing.
However he also said he wouldn't be withdrawing any
investment from the free-wheeling business hub.
Hong Kong's legislature on Thursday vetoed the electoral
reform package criticized by opposition pro-democracy lawmakers
and activists as undemocratic, easing the prospect of fresh
protests in the financial hub after last year's massive "Occupy
Central" pro-democracy civil disobedience campaign.
"I'm very disappointed. This is all I can say," Li, chairman
of developer Cheung Kong Property Holdings and
ports-to-telecoms conglomerate CK Hutchison Holdings,
told reporters after an annual shareholder meeting.
Li - one of Hong Kong's most influential men whose opinions
on business and politics are closely followed -- said, however,
that he wouldn't withdraw investment and would continue to buy
land in the city this year.
In recent weeks, other business leaders, including tycoon
Lee Shau-kee, the head of Henderson Land, said a
failure to back the package would hurt Hong Kong at a vulnerable
time given its reliance on a slowing Chinese economy.
Li has come under fire from democracy activists and blue
collar workers in recent years for his control of many sectors
of the Hong Kong economy amid one of Asia's most gaping wealth
gaps.
The electoral package was rejected in a landslide vote by
the city's pro-democracy lawmakers who rejected it as a "fake"
democratic model for how the Chinese-controlled territory
chooses its next leader in 2017.
But it was a setback for Beijing's Communist leaders, who
said they remained committed to universal suffrage for Hong
Kong, a former British colony that returned to China in 1997,
but signalled no further democratic concessions.
Li's comments came hours before Hong Kong leader Leung
Chun-ying reiterated that he would continue to push for a series
of economic and social initiatives after the no-vote, and called
for support from the city's legislature.
Leung told reporters he hopes to launch the Hong
Kong-Shenzhen stock market link by November, and to increase
private housing supply to a 10-year high next year to tackle one
of the world's most expensive property markets, which has surged
more than 170 percent since 2008.
Hong Kong returned to China under a "one country, two
systems" formula that gives it a separate legal system and
greater freedoms than the party-ruled mainland - and the promise
of eventual universal suffrage.
