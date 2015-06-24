By Yimou Lee and Donny Kwok
HONG KONG, June 24 Hong Kong authorities began
clearing away the last pro-democracy encampments near government
headquarters on Wednesday, watched by a handful of demonstrators
in a quiet but poignant end to nine months of street protests.
The so-called Occupy Central movement kicked off on Sept.
28, when tens of thousands of protesters streamed onto major
highways in a push for full democracy, demonstrations that
became the biggest political challenge to Beijing's Communist
Party leaders for decades.
The protesters dug in over the ensuing weeks, with hundreds
of tents and marquees filled with free provisions and medical
supplies mushrooming in the financial hub, as well as protest
art and outdoor classrooms.
Hong Kong police cleared away most of the sites in
mid-December but a small cluster of tents and hardcore
protesters were allowed to remain on pavements until Wednesday,
marking 270 straight days of demonstrations at the same site.
Officials from the Lands Department, dressed in hard hats
and green vests, read out a notice calling for a final clearance
of the remaining site on a rainy morning.
Two protesters were taken away by police, including one who
was identified by demonstrators as Wang Dengyao, a Chinese
activist who survived the 1989 Tiananmen Square crackdown in
Beijing.
There was little resistance from around 20 others who
watched quietly as the site was cleared away, their sodden tents
and possessions thrown into dump trucks.
"We didn't succeed, but we also didn't fail," said
71-year-old Simon Wong, whose black T-shirt bore the slogan: "I
want real universal suffrage".
"I feel calm but I'll also be missing this," he said.
The protests failed to persuade China to allow a fully
democratic vote for the city's next leader in 2017, instead of a
list of pre-screened, pro-Beijing candidates.
The clearance came six days after Hong Kong's legislature
vetoed a Beijing-backed electoral reform package that was
criticized by pro-democracy lawmakers and activists as
undemocratic.
The city's pro-Beijing lawmakers failed to vote for the
package in a mysterious, last-minute walk-out of the legislature
in what was a setback for China's Communist leaders.
Street tensions appear to have eased off, but radical
protesters and "localists" demanding greater Hong Kong autonomy
have vowed to keep fighting even as China shows signs of
tightening its grip on the former British colony.
"The next step for us is to really move into the districts
to try to re-awaken the moderate democrats ... and to never stop
fighting for democracy," said Benny Mok, 51, who had camped at
the site for more than 250 nights.
"Hong Kong deserves better," he said.
(Writing by James Pomfret; Editing by Paul Tait)