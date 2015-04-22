(Repeats to attach to alerts, with no change to text)
HONG KONG, April 22 The Hong Kong government
unveiled a long-awaited electoral blueprint for selecting the
city's next leader to lawmakers on Wednesday, in a plan that
reflected China's desire for a tightly controlled poll that is
likely to rile democracy activists.
The controversial government proposal comes after massive
pro-democracy protests rippled across the financial hub last
year, and analysts said the blueprint - which will be voted on
by lawmakers in early summer - could once again stir political
tension after a lull of several months.
"As of now, we see no room for any compromise," Chief
Executive Leung Chun-ying told reporters ahead of the official
unveiling and as hundreds of flag-waving protesters - both for
and against the proposal - gathered outside the Legislative
Council.
The blueprint for the proposal that the public votes on two
to three candidates pre-selected by a 1,200 member pro-Beijing
nominating committee was first outlined by China's parliament,
the National People's Congress, last August.
(Reporting by Clare Baldwin, James Pomfret, Clare Jim, Donny
Kwok and Bobby Yip)