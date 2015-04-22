(Adds quotes, details)
By Clare Baldwin and James Pomfret
HONG KONG, April 22 The Hong Kong government
published a long-awaited electoral blueprint for selecting the
city's next leader on Wednesday, a plan enshrining China's
desire for a tightly controlled poll that has angered activists
and stoked talk of fresh protests.
The government proposal follows huge pro-democracy
demonstrations last year in one of the boldest populist
challenges to Beijing's Communist Party rule since the former
British colony returned to Chinese control in 1997.
Analysts said the conservative blueprint, which lawmakers
will vote on early in summer - could again stir political
tensions in the financial hub after a lull of several months.
More than a hundred democracy protesters denounced the
blueprint outside the legislature, rejecting calls by Hong
Kong's leader Leung Chun-ying to accept the package as the best
possible model for universal suffrage from Beijing.
"As of now, we see no room for any compromise," Leung told
reporters. "To initiate any political reform process is not
easy. If this proposal is vetoed, it could be several years
before the next opportunity."
Tens of thousands of pro-democracy demonstrators blocked
major roads in four key districts in Hong Kong last year,
demanding Beijing grant a truly democratic vote and open
nominations for Hong Kong's next chief executive in 2017.
Their pleas were ignored, however, and police cleared away
the last of the so-called "Umbrella Revolution" encampments in
mid-December.
The blueprint for the proposal that the public vote on two
or three candidates pre-selected by a 1,200-member pro-Beijing
nominating committee was first outlined by China's parliament,
the National People's Congress (NPC), last August.
The Hong Kong government stood by that blueprint, saying it
was disregarding suggestions that did not conform to the city's
mini-constitution and the NPC decision.
Democratic lawmakers, wearing black jerseys with yellow
crosses to symbolise their pledge to oppose any plan smacking of
"fake universal suffrage", walked out of the legislative chamber
in protest on Wednesday.
Standing before reporters, most of the city's 27 opposition
legislators, who hold a one-third veto bloc in the 70-person
chamber, said they would vote against the package.
Joshua Wong, one of the leaders of the pro-democracy
movement, said if the government did manage to get the framework
passed it could unleash a fresh wave of protests.
"It is highly likely that this will trigger protests,
whether occupying roads or civil disobedience," said the
bespectacled Wong outside government headquarters, where a small
group of die-hard activists have remained camped out.
Hong Kong Chief Secretary Carrie Lam told reporters she was
unworried.
"We believe that after announcing the specific proposals
there will be political parties and organisations and groups
which may resort to more aggressive protests, but we don't think
that such a large scale occupation will happen again," she said,
in reference to last year's 79-day street protest.
While Hong Kong is part of China, it is governed as a
special administrative region, which means it has a different
legal system and freedoms not permitted in the mainland.
