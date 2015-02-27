HONG KONG Feb 27 A growing number of Hong Kong
students support independence for the former British colony,
amid sliding confidence in the "one country, two systems"
formula under which the city is governed, an online poll by a
university magazine showed.
The findings come a month after Hong Kong's embattled leader
Leung Chun-ying warned against the rise of separatism, after
parts of the city were paralysed last year by more than two
months of pro-democracy protests.
About 28 percent of 569 students polled by Undergrad, a
student union magazine of the University of Hong Kong (HKU),
supported independence, up from 15 percent in a similar poll
early last year.
Some 53 percent of respondents favoured the "one country,
two systems" formula as the best political structure for Hong
Kong, down from 68 percent in early 2014, according to the poll,
done between Jan. 24 and Feb. 5.
In January, Leung expressed concern that universities could
be incubating a separatist movement that could threaten
Beijing's sovereignty. He singled out Undergrad magazine for
advocating self-determination.
The poll showed the number of students who agreed to stick
to the principle of non-violent and peaceful protests fell to
half from 76 percent last year, while the fraction of those who
disagreed with non-violent rallies rose to 37 percent from 21
percent, suggesting future protests could be more aggressive.
The most preferred means of protest included going on
strike, occupying government buildings, gatherings, blocking
main roads and marching, the poll showed.
Last year's so-called "Umbrella Movement" protests, calling
for full democracy in Hong Kong, posed the greatest challenge to
China's authority since Beijing crushed a pro-democracy movement
in 1989.
Hong Kong returned to Chinese rule in 1997 under a "one
country, two systems" formula that gives the city more autonomy
and freedom than the mainland. Beijing has allowed elections to
pick the next chief executive, but wants to screen candidates
first.
Tens of thousands of student-led protesters camped out on
major roads for more than two months last year in a push for
direct elections without Chinese curbs, before police cleared
the camps in December.
(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)