HONG KONG May 6 About 500 striking workers at a
port operated by billionaire Li Ka-shing agreed to a 9.8 percent
pay rise on Monday, ending one of the city's longest-running
industrial disputes that has diverted traffic from the world's
No 3 container port.
The workers, on strike for more than a month, agreed to the
wage increase after contractors for Li's port operator Hongkong
International Terminals (HIT) issued the terms of the deal in
writing, as requested by the dockers.
They had initially demanded a rise of about 20 percent and
improved working conditions, such as more toilet facilities,
which have also been granted.
The workers took their protest from the port to Li's
headquarters in the heart of the Asian financial centre three
weeks ago, setting up a camp and waving pictures of the tycoon
defaced with devil's horns.
Dubbed Superman by local media for his deal-making savvy, Li
had been criticised for failing to help resolve the strike after
HIT said it should be worked out by contractors who supply
labourers to the berths it operates.
The images of Li as a devil, on his own doorstep, were
humiliating for the city's richest man and illustrated growing
frustration over Hong Kong's widening wealth gap.
The strike was costing around HK$5 million ($645,000) per
day at the start of the industrial action, according to HIT.
Hong Kong, which serves as the gateway to mainland China's
manufacturing heartland, is the world's third-largest container
port, after Shanghai and Singapore.
($1 = 7.7590 Hong Kong dollars)
(Reporting By Grace Li and Twinnie Siu; Editing by Anne Marie
Roantree and Ron Popeski)