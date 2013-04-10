(Note strong language in 12th paragraph)
HONG KONG, April 10 Striking dock workers at a
port operator backed by Hong Kong's richest man Li Ka-shing
failed to reach a deal for higher pay on Wednesday, prolonging a
dispute that could cost the city its position as the world's
third-largest container port.
Roughly 500 workers, who say they have not had a pay rise in
10 years even as the cost of living has soared, are demanding a
hike of around 20 percent and better work conditions.
The strike has hit a nerve in Hong Kong, where a growing
wealth gap and some of the world's highest property prices have
piled pressure on leader Leung Chun-ying and brought the city's
tycoons head-to-head with the government, which was sworn in
last July amid a raft of populist promises.
"We raised some treatment issues, including meals, overtime
and leave but hadn't got to the issue of salaries before they
said they needed to go for lunch," said Wong Shiu-cheung,
representative from the Union of Hong Kong Dockers, referring to
talks with contractors for the port operator and labour
department officials.
"We told them...we would always be willing to talk to them,
whenever they want, even at midnight. But there's no response
yet as to when the next meeting will be."
Port operator Hongkong International Terminals (HIT) has
distanced itself from the dispute, saying it should be resolved
by contractors who supply workers to the berths it operates.
The Hong Kong Association of Freight Forwarding and
Logistics estimates 120,000 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs)
have stacked up during the strike, which is now in its 14th day.
The dispute, a rarity in Hong Kong's free market economy,
has caused delays of up to 60 hours at the port and is costing
HIT about $640,000 a day, according to local media.
Port operator officials were not immediately available to
comment after the first round of talks on Wednesday. Contractors
involved in the dispute could not be reached for comment.
WORKERS HIT OUT AT LI KA-SHING
At one of the berths operated by HIT, workers waved banners
denouncing Li, who controls 70 percent of Hong Kong's container
port traffic, depicting him as an octopus snatching money from
people.
"It's his fault that the strike has dragged on for so long,"
said container dock worker Ng Mei-tak, 46. "As the richest man,
with all those businesses, I hold him accountable for not
stepping in and for the impact of this strike on the Hong Kong
economy."
Workers say HIT has given extra money to its five major
contractors in the past few years, but that this has not
filtered through to frontline dock workers.
"They've cheated us for many years," said Tam Chung-ming, a
crane operator for Global Stevedoring Service, one of the
contractors embroiled in the dispute. "We are overworked, not
given enough rest time, and we don't have proper toilet breaks.
We have to shit in newspapers in our cranes."
Contractors and port operator officials could also not
immediately be reached for comment on work conditions.
Hong Kong's public has become increasingly vocal over the
city's yawning wealth gap, taking to the streets to protest
against the government and the city's wealthy tycoons.
Li's businesses span nearly every facet of life in Hong Kong
- ports to property, telecoms to food and health and beauty -
making it hard to get by without contributing to his empire.
COMPETITION HEATS UP
Hong Kong, which serves as the gateway to mainland China's
manufacturing heartland, ranks as the world's third-largest
port, after Shanghai and Singapore, but the strike has diverted
some traffic to the neighbouring Chinese port of Shenzhen, where
Li, 84, also operates berths.
Competition among regional ports has intensified, with
transshipments increasingly important as China moves more toward
importing and exporting directly.
"Hong Kong has been falling into this fight for
transshipments ... Hong Kong must be extra-competitive to induce
people to ship here," said a former HIT executive, who declined
to be named given his close ties to the industry.
The volume of cargo handled by HIT stands at about 80
percent of capacity, it said on Tuesday.
Some industry players said it was unclear for now how much
the strike would impact Hong Kong.
"It's a matter of whether it is a one-time disruption or if
there's something structural going on. It's way too early to
ascertain any of that," said Andy Tung, chief executive of
Orient Overseas Container Line
($1 = 7.7638 Hong Kong dollars)
