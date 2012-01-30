HONG KONG Jan 30 These are some of the
SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST
-- Financial Secretary John Tsang said in his official blog
that a host of policies were needed to boost the financial
well-being of the Hong Kong people, pledging to expand spending
on education, welfare and health care and hinting at more tax
breaks and concessions ahead of his last budget speech on Feb.
1.
-- Italian luxury fashion house Salvatore Ferragamo
plans to enter as many as eight new mainland cities
over the next three to five years, said chairman Ferruccio
Ferragamo. The company will not change its old-fashioned way of
operating despite cost pressure to shift factories to China, he
added.
HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL
-- Hui Xian Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT),
controlled by tycoon Li Ka-shing, is looking to acquire some
commercial property projects in first and second-tier cities in
the mainland, said Tom Cheung, chief operating officer of Hui
Xian Asset Management Ltd, which manages Hui Xian REIT.
-- China's brokerages Haitong Securities Co Ltd,
which has pulled its $1.7 billion Hong Kong initial public
offering last year due to poor market conditions, may start its
listing plan again in March, sources said.
HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES
-- Sportswear maker Xtep International Holdings Ltd
has lowered its 2012 sales growth target to single
digits from 15 percent, and plans to open 400 new stores every
year instead of 800-1,000 stores, its said chief financial
officer Ho Yui-pok.
ORIENTAL DAILY
-- Sinopec Group, the parent of China Petroleum & chemical
Corp (Sinopec) , may kick off its
plan to spin off its oilfield engineering services and list in
Hong Kong in March, raising up to HK$10 billion ($1.29 billion),
according to sources from investment banks.
($1 = 7.7547 Hong Kong dollars)
