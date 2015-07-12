HONG KONG, July 12 The Hong Kong Journalists'
Association says press freedom has deteriorated in the special
administrative region of China and it has become more dangerous
for journalists to do their jobs.
In its first annual report since last year's pro-democracy
protests shut down key thoroughfares for 79 days, the
Association highlighted a spate of physical attacks against
journalists, staff changes, self-censorship and financial
pressures.
The most violent physical attack was in February, when Kevin
Lau, the former chief editor of Ming Pao Daily News, was chopped
with meat cleavers.
As Hong Kong's democracy protests ramped up, other
individuals were also targeted. Jimmy Lai, the founder of Next
Media and a long-time democracy activist, had his
house fire-bombed and his emails hacked, and Tony Tsoi, who ran
online news platform House News, closed it suddenly and was
temporarily unreachable, leaving only a note saying he was
"frightened" and that his family was coming under pressure.
More than 30 journalists reported injuries while covering
the Hong Kong protests, including being hit with police batons
and pepper spray, and being dragged, kicked, punched, mocked and
arrested by law enforcement officers, the report said.
The Hong Kong democracy protests were over how the city
would select its next chief executive.
In addition to physical violence, the report also raised
concerns about staff changes, self-censorship and funding.
Senior Hong Kong news executives were invited to Beijing in
the spring of 2014 to meet Chinese Vice President Li Yuanchao
and Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office Director Wang Guangya who
told them to make it clear that most people opposed the
protests, which would damage the city, the report said.
Amid concerns about increasing pressure from Beijing, two
Chinese-language newspapers got new chief editors, one former
chief editor said he had faced pressure to drop a column by
protest leader and university professor Benny Tai, and senior
editors at a local newspaper and a local broadcaster intervened
in the wording and placement of protest stories, the report
said.
The report noted that mainland China-funded companies had
pulled advertising from some Chinese-language newspapers in Hong
Kong and highlighted shareholding changes at broadcaster TVB
that gave Li Ruigang, chairman of state-owned Shanghai Media
Group and deputy secretary general of the Shanghai Communist
Party's administration office, an undisclosed stake.
