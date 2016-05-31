(Adds details on residential mortgage approvals and delinquencies)

HONG KONG May 31 Hong Kong home prices edged up 0.5 percent in April, snapping a half year of monthly declines, but were still down 5.6 percent from a year earlier, data showed on Tuesday.

Home prices rose to 258.8 on a government index in April, from 257.5 in March, according to the Hong Kong government's Rating and Valuation Department (RVD).

Separate mortgage approval data from the Hong Kong Monetary Authority released on Tuesday also showed an increase.

Approved mortgage loans in April grew 28.4 percent from March to HK$19.8 billion ($2.55 billion), the majority of which were for pre-owned homes.

Mortgage deliquencies remained at 0.04 percent, according to the territory's de-facto central bank.

Some investment banks have predicted a further 20 percent decline in apartment prices in Hong Kong in coming months, dealing a further blow to the city's sputtering economy. The real estate market accounts for nearly a fifth of Hong Kong's output.

Before April, the RVD index had shown six consecutive months of declines in home prices in Hong Kong, one of the most expensive property markets in the world.

Rental prices continued to fall in April, according to RVD, recording their seventh consecutive month of decline. Rental prices fell 0.1 percent in April to 163.2 from 163.4 in March. Rents are down 4.7 percent from a year earlier.

