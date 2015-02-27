HONG KONG Feb 27 Hong Kong imposed new measures on Friday in its latest bid to cool one of the world's most expensive real estate markets, cutting the amount of money home buyers can borrow to 60 percent of the property's value, from 70 percent.

Hong Kong's home prices rose last year to a record high, official data showed, as tightening measures failed to curb skyrocketing prices supported by strong local demand and tight supply.

Norman Chan, chief executive of the Hong Kong Monetary Authority, the city's de facto central bank, also said it would lower the debt servicing ratio to 40 percent for second-home buyers, from 50 percent. (Reporting By Donny Kwok, Michelle Chen, Saikat Chatterjee and Farah Master; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree and Jacqueline Wong)