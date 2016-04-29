HONG KONG, April 29 Hong Kong's home prices
posted their sixth consecutive month of decline in March,
government data showed, with housing supply expected to hit a
record high over the next few years.
Home prices fell 3.5 points from February and 21.3 points
from a year earlier, according to a government index published
by the Rating and Valuation Department on Friday.
Home rents also recorded their sixth consecutive decline,
but fell a more modest 0.6 points from February and 6.7 points
from a year earlier.
Hong Kong has one of the most expensive property markets in
the world and analysts have been forecasting a 10 to 15 percent
decline in home prices this year amid government cooling
measures, higher U.S. interest rates and China's economic
slowdown. A slump in stock markets on the mainland has also
dampened property investments in Hong Kong.
Data from Hong Kong's Transport and Housing Bureau on Friday
showed the city's private housing supply was on track to hit a
record high of 92,000 units in the coming three to four years.
Housing supply consists of completed but unsold units, those
under construction and where construction may start at any time.
A large number of units remained unsold as of the end of
March. There were 1,000 completed but unsold units from
developments completed prior to 2014, another 1,000 from
projects completed in 2014 and 3,000 from projects completed
last year, the data showed.
In the first three months of the year, another 1,000 units
had accumulated.
Of the units under construction, 86 percent had yet to be
sold, the data showed.
(Reporting by Joy Leung and Clare Baldwin; Editing by
Jacqueline Wong)