By Alex Frew McMillan
| HONG KONG, June 4
HONG KONG, June 4 Hong Kong's property market
faces great corrective pressure amid threats from the euro zone
crisis and macroeconomic volatility, causing uncertainty for
home buyers, Financial Secretary John Tsang said on Monday.
Mainland China has seen the world's fastest-growing prices
over the last five years, up 111 percent through the end of last
year, with Hong Kong in second place at 94 percent, according to
brokerage Knight Frank.
There was a lull in the Hong Kong market in the second half
of last year, but confidence returned early in 2012 only to fall
again the last few weeks. Prices have risen around ten percent
so far this year.
"The local property market will face great corrective
pressure," Tsang told legislators, adding that the deepening
crisis in Europe caused sentiment to turn markedly cooler in
May.
"These developments are a reminder to us that we cannot
numbly believe the myth that property market will continue to
rise and not fall."
The governments in both Hong Kong and China are still
talking tough on keeping the world's fastest-rising property
prices in check. Famously free market Hong Kong, though, is one
of the first places to see hot money inflows into property,
which can reverse just as rapidly during economic crises.
The admonition comes after last week's forecast from the
head of China Overseas Land & Investment, the largest
mainland developer by market value, that the housing market in
the world's second-largest economy is increasingly tricky to
navigate.
"We remain subject to very grim and challenging market
conditions," Kong Qingping, the company's chairman, told
investors at the company's annual meeting. "The worst days of
the property market are not yet over. In fact they may continue
for a prolonged period."
