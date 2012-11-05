By Yimou Lee and Twinnie Siu
| HONG KONG
HONG KONG Nov 6 In a cramped space on the fifth
floor of an old industrial building in Hong Kong, Huang
Shaochang and his wife live in some of the priciest real estate
per square foot in the world - a 35 sq ft room with a bunk bed
and small TV.
Sky-high property prices forced them into these squalid
conditions and prompted the Hong Kong government last month to
impose measures to rein in residential home prices, which jumped
20 percent in the first nine months of this year even as the
economy contracted 0.1 percent in the second quarter.
In October, Hong Kong leader Leung Chun-ying singled out the
re-emergence of cage homes - wire mesh hutches stacked on top of
each other - and cubicle apartments such as Huang's as issues
that highlighted the gravity of poverty that existed alongside
one of Asia's glittering financial centres.
More than 1.1 million people, or 17 percent of Hong Kong's
population, lived below the poverty line in 2011, earning less
than HK$3,500 ($450) per month, according to the Hong Kong
Council of Social Services. It defined poverty as earning less
than half of the average monthly income.
Huang, a part-time labourer who moved to Hong Kong from
Shanghai two decades ago, pays HK$1,400 a month, or around HK$40
per sq ft, for his tiny room, compared with average rents for
second-hand homes of around HK$21 per sq ft.
"I never expected the situation would be like this in Hong
Kong. I cried every day when I first came. I just wanted to go
back to China," said his wife, Li Rong, who arrived two years
ago after leaving their now eight-year-old son behind.
WEALTH GAP
The former British colony's yawning wealth gap and protests
over soaring property prices have brought Leung, who took over
as chief executive on July 1, head-to-head with some of the
city's billionaire property developers, who some analysts say
could turn on the leader.
"Hong Kong is still monopolized by property developers and if
they can't stand it anymore, they will go to Beijing to
complain," said political commentator Chip Tsao.
"He has to be careful not to undermine China's interests.
There are so many rich Chinese and high-ranking Chinese
officials holding top-class properties in Hong Kong and these
were bought at very high prices."
Octogenarian tycoon Li Ka-shing, who controls property giant
Cheung Kong (Holdings) Ltd, stood by Leung's main
rival and early front-runner, Henry Tang, in the leadership poll
in March even after Beijing signalled that it favoured Leung.
Although Leung was chosen by a 1,200 member election
committee, central government leaders in Beijing had said they
wanted a candidate with broad popular support. Tang, who was
perceived by many in Hong Kong as in the pocket of tycoons,
floundered after a series of scandals.
FEELING THE SQUEEZE
A sub-index of Hong Kong-listed property stocks that
includes bellwethers Cheung Kong and Sun Hung Kai Properties
, Asia's No. 2 property developer by market value, lost
as much as 4 percent from its close on Oct. 26, after the latest
measures to rein in home prices were announced, although it has
since mostly recovered.
Leung has said he cannot rule out further steps and some
market watchers say the latest curbs, including a 15 percent tax
on non-resident buyers, may only temporarily deter cash-rich
mainland Chinese, who many in Hong Kong blame for pushing up
prices.
Mainland buyers accounted for 21 percent of new homes in the
small and mid-sized house sector in the third quarter of 2012,
according to a report by Centaline Property agency.
Real estate prices are now 107 percent higher than their
trough in 2008 and 26 percent above the previous p eak hit in
1997, and it's not just the city's poor who are feeling the
squeeze.
A managing director at a large U.S. bank, who has lived
in the city for more than a decade, said a joke now often
repeated in industry circles quips that: "The only place where a
rich banker feels extremely poor is Hong Kong."
Compounding the grumbles stirred by record property prices,
the generous housing allowances that were once the norm for
expatriate staff in the financial industry have been phased out,
so professionals in the business are facing steep jumps in
housing costs once their rental contract lapses.
"Most people in my group are beginning significant
downgrades - like 50 percent down," he said.
MAINLAND DEMAND
In Yuen Long district, a former farming area about an hour's
commute from the heart of the financial district, home prices
have also surged, buoyed by growing demand from mainland parents
eager to educate their children in the city.
"I think about 30-40 percent of mainland (buyers in Yuen
Long) bring their children to the schools," said David Tang at
Midland Realty in the New Territories district, adding that
prices there have risen about 20 percent in the past two years.
In Tuen Mun, near the prestigious Harrow International
School that opened this year, prices have jumped 50 percent over
the past two years, according to Centaline Property agency.
As soaring property prices squeeze people on both ends,
Leung will have his work cut out to satisfy everyone.
"I believe executive Leung is a hard-working and
trust-worthy leader. But I hope he can do more for minorities
like us," said Huang, sitting on the lower bunk with his wife.
Another tenant in a similar-sized room on the same floor,
which is about 900 sq ft (84 sq metres) in total and home to
nearly 30 others, doesn't hold out much hope.
Unemployed Xie Wingjie, 39, originally from Hong Kong but
who grew up in the United States, said he has few options.
"I just go with the flow and see what happens. There is no
future here. How simple is that?"
($1 = 7.7500 Hong Kong dollars)
