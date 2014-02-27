* Cheung Kong, Sun Hung Kai best placed to benefit from
mass-market demand
* New supply at eight-year high expected to trigger
discounts, promotions
* Sales likely to come at expense of profit margins as
competition heats up
By Yimou Lee
HONG KONG, Feb 28 When things get choppy at the
top of the property ladder, it pays to have your feet planted on
the middle rungs, which makes developers Cheung Kong (Holdings)
and Sun Hung Kai Properties the best bets to
weather the storm brewing in Hong Kong.
These powerful property developers are targeting
middle-class, first-time buyers who are exempt from the impact
of government cooling measures at a time when secondary home
transactions are hovering at a 17-year low.
"This represents a large potential market for developers
launching new projects, so long as they price units affordably
and draw first-time buyers from the secondary to the primary
market," said Raymond Liu, a property analyst at brokerage
Macquarie. First-time buyers comprised 70 percent of the market
last year, up from 53 percent in 2011, Liu said.
With 45 percent of its saleable units this year aimed at
mass-market buyers, the highest among its peers, Macquarie has
identified Sun Hung Kai as a potential winner in this market,
although success will come at the expense of profit margins.
It ranked Henderson Land Development second with
37 percent of its new launches considered "affordable", or below
the HK$6 million ($773,600) mark for a unit.
With 44 percent of the large-scale housing estates, a market
that has seen a stronger take-up than many single-block
developments, Cheung Kong was singled out by Barclays as another
developer best placed to win in this market.
On the flip side, Sino Land and Kerry Properties
, which have 87 and 82 percent respectively of their
saleable units in the mid-end and luxury sectors, are the most
exposed among peers to buyers directly affected by government
property curbs, according to data from Macquarie.
MARGINS SQUEEZED
Prices for Hong Kong real estate have soared nearly 120
percent since 2008 despite government efforts to cool the market
and the city's property tycoons have taken a hit as buyers drive
tougher bargains in one of the world's most expensive real
estate markets.
Investors will be watching closely for the latest impact
when Cheung Kong, controlled by billionaire Li Ka-Shing, and Sun
Hung Kai report earnings on Friday.
On Wednesday, Hong Kong Finance Secretary John Tsang said
the government would not loosen the property cooling measures
that have forced developers to impose steep discounts to meet
sales targets, weighing on profit margins.
With new home supply forecast to hit an eight-year high in
2014, competition to lure buyers will intensify, which could
trigger even steeper discounts and further pressure margins.
Sun Hung Kai recently offered a longer payment period of up
to 540 days for first-time buyers, a so-called "move in first
and pay later" tactic that analysts said was rare.
The measure is designed to give people who want to upgrade
more time to sell their old homes, without having to pay higher
stamp duties - imposed in February last year - on their new
ones, analysts say.
Hong Kong's middle class is waiting for developers to offer
price cuts and more flexible payment options, said Wong Leung
Sing, research director at Centaline Property Agency.
"Sun Hung Kai is doing quite well, so other developers such
as Cheung Kong and New World Development may follow
similar sales tactics for their upcoming large-scale projects,"
said Wong.
GOOD TIMES OVER
Sales have shown signs of a pick-up thanks to mass-market
demand and various incentives, although with a 10 percent price
drop forecast for this year and a surge in construction costs,
some industry watchers said the good times may be over for the
city's developers.
UBS estimates profit margins for Hong Kong's six major
developers will fall from 36 percent in 2012 to 20 percent in
2015 and 14 percent in 2016.
The price difference between new launches and second-hand
homes - an indicator of developers' profitability - dropped to
its lowest since 2005 at 0.2 percent in the last quarter of
2013, according to real estate company Midland Realty.
Sun Hung Kai this month offered a 35 percent discount on a
project and made it 10 percent below secondary homes in the same
district, while Cheung Kong cut prices for a new launch by 28
percent.
"Construction costs are up and they're not going to fall,"
said Ricky Poon, executive director of residential sales at real
estate services firm Colliers International. "Unless they
purchase land in the coming year for 20 percent less, profit
margins will drop. That's for sure."
($1 = 7.7555 Hong Kong dollars)
