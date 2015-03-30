(Repeats item that was published earlier on Monday; no changes
By Yimou Lee and Donny Kwok
HONG KONG, March 30 A drop in Chinese tourist
numbers is driving down shop rentals in Hong Kong, with
vacancies increasing in the same prime areas that just three
years ago pipped New York's Fifth Avenue to become the world's
most expensive retail real estate.
Spooked by months of cross-border tensions and pro-democracy
protests, tour groups visiting Hong Kong from China plunged
about 80 percent this month, dealing a blow to the retailers
that had built their businesses around these mainland visitors'
once insatiable demand.
A Chinese government crackdown on lavish spending which
shows no signs of letting up has also encouraged tourists to
shop further away from home, just as a drop in the yen and the
won make Japan and South Korea more attractive destinations.
That has further dimmed the appeal of Hong Kong's Causeway
Bay, where renting a 500-square foot space (46 square metres) -
the size of a school classroom - can cost HK$500,000 ($64,000) a
month.
"If they don't cut the rent, I will leave," said the head of
a consumer goods chain that also has a shop in Causeway Bay.
Revenues have fallen 30 percent over the past year as the number
of mainland visitors fell by half, he said.
"We can't bear the costs," he added, declining to be named
as he did not want to highlight his company's financial
situation.
Hong Kong retail sales in January fell to their lowest level
since 2003, a factor property agents said prompted more
retailers to negotiate lower leases, or just move out.
The decline in sales also coincides with plans by several
luxury retailers, including Chanel and Compagnie Financiere
Richemont SA's Cartier, to cut prices in Asia to
counter the sharp decline in the euro.
"Their businesses aren't doing so well, so they decided to
essentially hand the keys back to landlord," said Tom Gaffney,
head of retail at property consultancy Jones Lang LaSalle.
Property consultancy Savills says average prime street shop
rentals fell 8.5 percent year-on-year in 2014, as the number of
Chinese tourists began to fall.
This year, a luxury goods retailer in Causeway Bay managed
to negotiate a 15 percent discount on its lease while another
retailer renewed their contract at the same terms, a property
agency involved in the deals told Reuters.
The slowdown is forcing many retailers to adapt.
Paul Tang, the owner of a tiny shop in the heart of Causeway
Bay, said sales of his eclectic mix of banned Chinese books and
milk powder fell 25 percent this year, forcing him to courier
goods to clients in China. "It's no use sitting in my shop and
crying," he said.
A possible restriction by the authorities on multiple daily
visits to Hong Kong could further add to the pressure on
landlords more exposed to the retail market, such as Hysan
Development, Wharf Holdings Ltd and Sun Hung
Kai Properties.
Day-trippers accounted for about 60 percent of the 47
million mainland visitors to Hong Kong last year often buying
daily necessities such as milk powder. But some landlords are
worried that protests by activists accusing mainland visitors of
crowding public transport and causing shortages of goods could
make things worse.
"The current political and social sentiment may diminish
mainlanders' enthusiasm to visit and shop in Hong Kong," Roger
Hao, chief financial officer of market leader Hysan, told
Reuters. "But Hysan has a diverse yet balanced retail portfolio
... and that should minimise the impact."
