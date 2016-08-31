Aug 31 Hong Kong home prices increased by the
largest margin in four months in July, climbing 1.9 percent
compared with the month before, government data showed on
Wednesday, alongside a mild rebound in the financial hub's
economy in the second quarter.
Home prices increased to 281.4 on a widely tracked
government index compiled by the Rating and Valuation
Department. The figure, however, was 7.5 percent lower than the
same period a year ago, and 8 percent off a historic high 10
months ago.
Hong Kong property is among the most expensive in the world.
The market has cooled off since home prices peaked at a historic
high last September, but it has seen modest growth since April.
Robust sales in first-hand apartments over the past month have
also helped nudge up prices.
Centaline Property Agency Ltd, one of the largest property
agencies in the city, said in a statement earlier this month it
expected flat prices to return to peak levels in the fourth
quarter this year.
Hong Kong's China-dependent economy grew 1.7 percent in the
second quarter from a year earlier even amid a slowdown in
exports and tourism.
Property rental prices also edged up 1 percent, the third
consecutive monthly increase.
The number of mortgage loans approved in June fell 3.2
percent to HK$22.3 billion compared with May, according to data
released by the city's de facto central bank, the Hong Kong
Monetary Authority.
(Editing by James Pomfret and Biju Dwarakanath)