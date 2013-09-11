By Yimou Lee
HONG KONG, Sept 12 Hong Kong's powerful property
developers are locked in a price war as measures to cool one of
the world's most expensive real estate markets force them to
impose steep discounts to hit sales targets, with many turning
to mainland China to fill the gap.
Developers such as Cheung Kong (Holdings) Ltd,
controlled by Asia's richest man Li Ka-shing, are even throwing
in free car park spaces - which can be worth $100,000 or more in
densely populated Hong Kong - to lure buyers at a time when
quarterly transactions are at their lowest level since 1996.
Real estate agents have also taken to the streets to urge
the government to relax cooling measures that they say could
cost them their jobs, although market watchers say the
government is unlikely to budge any time soon.
"The Hong Kong government has made it clear that it can't
afford the risks of removing the measures," said Thomas Lam,
head of research for greater China at real estate firm Knight
Frank.
He added the government was not expected to revoke the
measures, which include higher stamp duties for buyers and home
loan curbs, in the next 12 to 24 months.
Combined contracted property sales of Hong Kong's four major
developers - Sun Hung Kai Properties, Cheung Kong,
Henderson Land Development and New World Development
- dropped 39 percent year-on-year in the first half of
2013, according to Phillips Securities.
The latest earnings reports from Hong Kong developers show
tightening steps are indeed taking a toll.
Sun Hung Kai Properties, which has a market value
of $35.5 billion, is expected to join that list later on
Thursday, when it is forecast to report its first decline in
annual underlying profit since the company started reporting
underlying profit in 2005, according to analysts.
Many market watchers expect the likes of Cheung Kong and Sun
Hung Kai to miss full-year sales targets.
LEADER STANDS FIRM
The battle to rein in property prices has pitted Hong Kong
Chief Executive Leung Chun-ying against tycoons such as Cheung
Kong's Li, who publicly opposed Leung in last year's leadership
election.
Leung reiterated on Wednesday that the city had no plans to
relax recent property cooling measures, given the continuing
risk of a real estate market bubble.
"After careful consideration, the government considers that
any exemptions or tax rebates would weaken any relevant property
cooling policies aimed at lowering the risk of a property market
bubble," Leung said at a business luncheon.
"The property market's bubble risk is still something we
can't ignore," he added, noting home prices continued to rise an
average of 0.4 percent between March and July this year.
Hong Kong began taking steps to cool property prices in
October 2009, although no real impact had been seen until the
most recent moves in February.
"There are no speculators in the market now due to the
tightening measures, so developers are forced to sell properties
close to the market price," said research associate director
Wong Leung Sing at Centaline Property Agency.
Developers are selling new homes at about a 20 percent
premium over prices in the second-hand home market, a sharp fall
from price premiums of between 50 percent and 80 percent before
the latest round of property curbs started last October, said
Knight Franks' Lam.
Cheung Kong offered a 10 percent discount and paid an extra
3.75 percent stamp duty on sales of its newly launched project
"The Rise" in the New Territories district of Hong Kong.
Smaller rival New World Development offered a 10 percent price
cut to buyers who provided instant payment.
Centaline Property, one of the city's leading real estate
agents, said in July the inventory levels of residential
properties was at its highest level in nine years. It predicted
that there would be about 15,000 new units on sale in the second
half of this year, down from nearly 45,000 in the second quarter
alone.
MOVING TO CHINA
With no sign of a near-term let-up in Hong Kong's property
policy, developers are now increasing investments in mainland
China to cushion the blow at home.
"Most developers in Hong Kong are increasing their
portfolios in China," said Charles Chan, managing director of
valuation and professional services at real estate services
provider Savills.
"The policy risk is comparably lower (in China) than in Hong
Kong," Chan said, adding that developers also found China's
lower land prices and construction costs attractive.
Sun Hung Kai last week outbid Hong Kong developer The Wharf
Holdings for a commercial site in Shanghai that set a
record at 21.77 billion yuan ($3.6 billion), a move analysts
said would help it to be a prime landlord in China's financial
centre.
The company said the acquisition, its largest ever, was in
line with its strategy to invest in key Chinese cities and would
"further strengthen its market position and brand" in China.
Cheung Kong, which only sold less than a 10th of its
full-year sales target in the first half, recorded a 29 percent
year-on-year jump in its first-half turnover in mainland China,
while its overall turnover dropped 17 percent compared with last
year.
The Wharf Holdings, which replicated its flagship Hong Kong
shopping mall Times Square in four Chinese cities, recorded a 39
percent rise in core profit for development properties in China
during the first-half, while the same contribution at home
plunged 93.7 percent during the period.
The company is now planning to build five shopping mall and
office complexes in cities across China by 2016.
($1 = 7.7547 Hong Kong dollars)
(Additional reporting by Twinnie Siu and James Pomfret; Editing
by Anne Marie Roantree and Alex Richardson)