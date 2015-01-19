(Adds graphic link)
By Yimou Lee
HONG KONG Jan 19 Hong Kong leader Leung
Chun-ying took power in 2012 with a pledge to make housing more
affordable, but since then both home prices and the waiting list
for public housing have jumped by a third, stoking calls for him
to step down.
While demands for greater democracy paralyzed parts of Hong
Kong in 2014, many protesters were also voicing their anger
over what they see as a widening wealth gap that has kept homes
out of the reach of many of the city's 7.2 million people.
"If we don't eat, drink and go outside, we still cannot
afford to buy a flat," said Kelly Chan, a 28-year-old manager of
a legal department at a Singaporean bank in Hong Kong. Chan and
her boyfriend, who earn a combined monthly salary of HK$100,000
($12,900), have spent one fruitless year looking for a small
apartment of about 400 square feet (37 square metres).
"We are very frustrated at government policy. The rents and
the money you have to pay for a flat have increased so much."
In a city where the monthly average wage is HK$14,100, many
share that frustration. There are about 200,000 people living in
what the government calls "inadequate housing", including
cubicle apartments and cage homes - wire mesh hutches stacked on
top of each other.
Although Leung has unveiled a series of property curbs since
late 2012, including a 15 percent tax on purchases by
foreigners, the city's red-hot real estate market has showed no
signs of cooling. Hong Kong home prices, which have risen about
130 percent since 2008, continued to break records last year.
More than a quarter of a million applicants are still on a
waiting list for public housing, a 32 percent increase from June
2012, just before Leung took office. According to government
data, the number of people sleeping on the street has risen to
746 from 511 over the same period.
In an annual policy address on Wednesday, Leung reiterated
he would seek to boost the supply of land in the former British
colony, where housing is packed into just 30 percent of the
territory.
The government, which forecasts Hong Kong will need to build
one new town that would house roughly 600,000 people per decade
over the next 30 years, has pledged to provide 480,000 flats in
the next decade and has identified about 150 parcels of land for
potential residential use.
But critics say Leung's housing policy is seen to only
benefit the city's powerful developers. The government has sold
73 residential sites to more than 40 developers since 2012,
including Asia's richest man Li Ka-shing's Cheung Kong Holdings
Ltd and Hong Kong's largest developer, Sun Hung Kai
Properties Ltd.
UNDERGROUND CITIES, MAN-MADE ISLANDS?
Moving the city underground, creating man-made islands and
sea reclamation are among the options proposed by the government
to increase available land. Hong Kong's 6,800 hectares of
reclaimed land - about 6 percent of its territory - already
houses 1.9 million people.
Developing the city's cherished country parks, an idea
constantly raised by government officials and developers, has
proved unpopular with many residents and environmentalists.
Even some property tycoons are against the idea of
developing Hong Kong's green belts, woodlands and wetlands that
take up about 70 percent of the territory.
"There are other ways to achieve that goal without
encroaching on the green side of Hong Kong, which I think is
very special," said Swire Properties Ltd's Chief
Executive Guy Bradley.
Despite tightening measures aimed at bursting the property
bubble, analysts said last year was another fruitful year for
developers. Home prices hit a record high for a seventh
consecutive month in November, according to latest government
data. The total value of 2014 sales for new private homes was
the highest since records began in 1996, as steep discounts from
developers attracted pent-up end-user demand.
With a policy address that many say lacked any major
initiatives, Leung will have his work cut out to appease a large
part of the population that is dissatisfied with his government.
"Compared with the housing policies over the past two years,
this year's policies are even more disappointing to the
grass-roots, especially the subdivided flat dwellers," said Lui
Yi-shan, a social worker at the Society for Community
Organization, referring to Leung's policy address earlier this
week.
Leung's land policies have simply not worked, said Centaline
Property Agency research director Wong Leung Sing, who has
spent more than 20 years in Hong Kong's real estate industry.
"The problem is way more complicated than he thought. I'm
afraid it will take longer than his five-year term for him to
sort out the land supply problem."
($1 = 7.7514 Hong Kong dollars)
(Additional reporting by Clare Baldwin, Lizzie Ko and Twinnie
Siu; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree and Raju Gopalakrishnan)