* HKMA cuts loan mortgage limit to 60 pct from 70 pct
* Debt-servicing ratio cut to 40 pct from 50 pct for 2nd
homes
* Debt ratio for investment property mortgages also cut
(Adds details, analyst comments)
By Clare Jim and Saikat Chatterjee
HONG KONG, Feb 27 Hong Kong took fresh measures
to cool one of the world's most expensive real estate markets on
Friday, reducing the amount of money home buyers can borrow and
capping the amount of debt they can take after house prices hit
a record high last year.
The central bank's steps come ahead of an expected U.S.
interest rate rise this year and a day after Asia's richest man,
Li Ka-shing, who controls they city's second-largest developer,
said smaller home prices in Hong Kong would remain firm.
Home prices have risen nearly 35 percent since 2012, when
the city's leader, Leung Chun-ying, took power with a pledge to
make housing more affordable. Frustration over the city's
widening wealth gap and soaring home prices have sparked
widespread protests in Hong Kong.
"If the U.S. raises interest rates, Hong Kong will follow
suit...We need to be mindful that the risk is not that far away;
the risk is getting closer and larger," Norman Chan, chief
executive of the Hong Kong Monetary Authority, the city's de
facto central bank, told reporters.
The city's currency is pegged to the U.S. dollar and an
increase in U.S. interest rates would cause domestic rates to
rise as well, increasing mortgage payments for home owners.
Fuelled by record high property prices and ultra low
interest rates, borrowers have taken on more debt, pushing the
household debt to GDP ratio to a high of 64 percent.
The HKMA cut the amount of money home buyers can borrow to
60 percent of the property's value, from 70 percent for homes
priced below HK$7 million ($902,818), a step aimed at curbing
speculative demand for smaller apartments. The debt-servicing
ratio for second-home buyers would be lowered to 40 percent for
second-home buyers, from 50 percent, he added.
Some analysts questioned the longer-term impact of the
measures.
"The impact of this will be very short-lived as interest
rates are still very low and Hong Kong's inflation remains high
relative to the region, which means effective real interest
rates are still in negative territory," said Raymond Leung, an
economist at ANZ in Hong Kong.
Since October 2009, the government has taken a series of
steps to curb prices, including a 15 percent property tax on
foreign buyers, mortgage restrictions and taxes on quick
resales. However, price pressures have continued to pose policy
challenges for officials.
The HKMA also reduced the amount of debt that borrowers can
service to 40 percent from 50 percent for all mortgage loans
taken for non self-use properties. All measures will be
effective immediately.
Home prices in the former British colony have surged about
130 percent since 2008 due to low interest rates, a supply
shortage and ample liquidity.
The moves, which were announced after the market closed,
will likely pressure Hong Kong's stock markets and property
shares on Monday.
The property sub-index on Hong Kong's stock market
fell 1 percent on Friday ahead of the measures, underperforming
the Hang Seng index's 0.3 percent drop. The sub-index has
risen around 5 percent so far this year as expectations of
further price increases at home have helped offset concerns
about China's cooling real estate market.
($1 = 7.7535 Hong Kong dollars)
(Additional reporting by Donny Kwok, Michelle Chen, and Farah
Master; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree and Jacqueline Wong)