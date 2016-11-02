Nov 2 A little-known developer will pay HK$8.8
billion ($1.13 billion) for a plot of residential land in Hong
Kong, almost double market forecasts, as the city grapples to
contain prices in one of the worlds most expensive property
markets.
The transaction marks the most expensive land deal yet this
year.
Hongkong Island Construction Properties Company Limited, a
unit of Total Thrive Holdings Limited, beat 19 other tenderers
including the subsidiaries of China's biggest property company
China Vanke Company Ltd and Hong Kong's
largest developer Sun Hung Kai Properties Ltd,
according to a government statement.
The site, spanning 11,300 square metres with a maximum gross
floor area of 60,800 square metres, is located near a stretch of
land northeast of the iconic Victoria harbour that used to be
the old Kai Tak Airport's runway.
Four surveyors interviewed by Reuters previously put the
estimate between HK$4.25 billion to HK$4.58 billion (US$550
million to US$590 million).
Hong Kong's real estate is among the most expensive in the
world. Government data released on Monday showed home prices
rising for six consecutive months to hit the highest level in
nearly a year.
