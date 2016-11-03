(Recasts, adds dateline and background on HNA Group)
HONG KONG Nov 2 A unit of China's HNA Group
will pay HK$8.8 billion ($1.13 billion) for a plot
of residential land in Hong Kong, almost double market
forecasts, marking the most expensive land deal yet this year as
the aviation and shipping giant stepped up its international
buying spree.
The transaction, the first land acquisition by HNA in Hong
Kong, comes as the city steps up efforts to contain prices in
one of the world's most expensive property markets.
HNA - the operator of more than a dozen airlines, including
flagship carrier Hainan Airlines Co, and a group
with more than $100 billion in assets - has scored a handful of
high-profile deals this year, with real estate purchases
including Radisson hotels and a stake in Hilton Worldwide
.
On Wednesday, its unit Hongkong Island Construction
Properties Company Limited beat 19 other tenderers including the
subsidiaries of China's biggest property company China Vanke
Company Ltd and Hong Kong's largest
developer Sun Hung Kai Properties Ltd, to clinch the
land deal, a government statement said.
The site, spanning 11,300 square metres with a maximum gross
floor area of 60,800 square metres, is located near a stretch of
land northeast of the iconic Victoria harbour that used to be
the old Kai Tak Airport's runway.
Four surveyors interviewed by Reuters previously put the
estimate between HK$4.25 billion to HK$4.58 billion (US$550
million to US$590 million).
Hong Kong's real estate is among the most expensive in the
world. Government data released on Monday showed home prices
rising for six consecutive months to hit the highest level in
nearly a year.
($1 = 7.7543 Hong Kong dollars)
(Reporting by Joy Leung and Venus Wu; Additional reporting by
Clare Jim; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)