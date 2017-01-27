HONG KONG Jan 27 Hong Kong home prices
shattered records for the second consecutive month, reaching
yet another life-time high in December, the latest government
data released on Friday showed.
Private home prices climbed for nine consecutive months,
edging up 0.07 percent in December when compared to the previous
historic high a month ago, according to provisional data from
the Rating and Valuation Department.
The Asian financial hub has the world's least affordable
housing, with flats costing 18 times the median household
income, according to the Demographia International Housing
Affordability Survey published earlier this week.
Although making housing more affordable is a top priority
for the current government, home prices have surged by almost 50
percent since outgoing leader Leung Chun-ying took office in
July 2012, pushing some 200,000 residents to live in cages,
industrial buildings and sub-par partitioned units.
In an effort to reign in an overheated property market, the
government raised stamp duties to 15 percent of the transaction
value early in November, exempting first time buyers.
Real estate consultants, including JLL and Savills, said
late last year they expected residential prices in 2017 to
continue rising by 5 percent.
