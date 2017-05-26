HONG KONG May 26 A Hong Kong-China consortium
of property developers on Friday won an auction for a plot of
land in Hong Kong's New Territories with a bid of HK$8.33
billion ($1.07 billion), beating market expectations.
State-owned China Overseas Land & Investment Limited
, and Hong Kong's Sino Land Company Limited
and K. Wah International Holdings Limited beat seven
other companies to win the plot of land offered by railway
company MTR Corporation Limited.
The land parcel in Kam Sheung Road, a newly developed area
in the New Territories closer to the mainland Chinese border
than the financial district, offers a total gross floor area of
nearly 115,000 square meters and can provide over 1,600
residential units.
In 2015-2016, mainland Chinese companies gobbled up 29
percent of land sold for development in Hong Kong, according to
industry figures.
($1 = 7.7943 Hong Kong dollars)
(Reporting by Venus Wu. Editing by Jane Merriman)