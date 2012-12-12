HONG KONG Dec 12 The sharp run-up in Hong Kong
house prices raises the risk of an abrupt correction and the
government should take further steps if necessary to contain
risks arising from the property market, the International
Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Wednesday.
Global economic weakness is also having an impact on Hong
Kong and real gross domestic product (GDP) growth is projected
to slow to 1.25 percent this year, before recovering to around 3
percent next year, the IMF said in a statement.
Hong Kong's economy expanded faster than expected in the
third quarter, helping the trade-dependent city avoid a
recession as its exports and retail sector regained traction
thanks to a pick-up in the world's two largest economies.
Housing prices in the former British colony have risen 20
percent so far this year and doubled from the trough seen in
2008, exacerbating affordability concerns.
