BRIEF-Jinke Property Group completes establishment of educational investment unit
* Says it completes establishment of educational investment unit in Chongqing city
HONG KONG Feb 22 The Hong Kong Monetary Authority said on Friday it will tighten mortgages for the territory's property transactions, as part of the government's overall efforts to cool the overheating real estate sector.
HKMA chief Norman Chan unveiled new measures after the government announced higher stamp duties on property transactions earlier in the day. (Reporting by Lee Chyen Yee, James Pomfret, Alison Leung, Anne-Marie Roantree and Christina Lo; Editing by Ken Wills)
* Says it completes establishment of educational investment unit in Chongqing city
TAIPEI, June 1 Taiwan stocks rose on Thursday, buoyed by modest gains in nearly all sectors, with the electronics and semiconductor indexes climbing the most. As of 0432 GMT, the main TAIEX index was up 0.3 percent at 10,069.01, after closing down 0.6 percent on Wednesday. The electronics subindex climbed as much as 0.9 percent, while the transportation index gained up to 0.8 percent. The financial subindex slipped up to 0.08 percen