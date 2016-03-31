HONG KONG, March 31 Hong Kong home prices posted
in February their fifth consecutive monthly decline, government
data released on Thursday showed, while mortgage applications
and approvals also fell.
Home prices declined 6.1 points in February compared with
the previous month, an index published by the government's
Rating and Valuation Department showed, and 18.7 points from the
same period a year earlier.
Home rents also declined, dropping 4.9 points from January
and 4.6 points from a year ago.
Analysts have been forecasting a 10 to 15 percent decline in
home prices in the city, where the property sector accounts for
nearly a fifth of its economic output.
Property magnate and billionaire Li Ka-shing said this month
the city's economy was in its worst shape in 20 years.
Hong Kong's de-facto central bank said separately on
Thursday that there were nearly a quarter fewer mortgage
applications in February compared with the previous month.
Of those applications, 16 percent fewer were approved, the
data from the Hong Kong Monetary Authority showed. The majority
of the decrease was in mortgages for new homes.
