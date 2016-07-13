HONG KONG, July 13 The Hong Kong government on
Wednesday sold a residential land plot and a commercial one at
prices higher than the market expected, easing some fears about
the city's pivotal property sector.
The sector accounts for almost one-fifth of Hong Kong's
economy.
A plot for residential use of more than 10,600-square metre
in Tai Po, in the New Territories, was sold to Sino Land Company
Ltd unit Best Wisdom Development Ltd for HK$1.622
billion ($209.1 million), according to the Lands Department.
Four estimates for that plot ranged from HK$1.4 billion to
HK$1.53 billion.
A roughly 1,200 square-metre commercial plot in Kwai Chung,
New Territories, was sold to First Lands Development Company Ltd
for HK$759 million, the department said. Estimates for that plot
ranged from HK$556 million to HK$679 million.
Sales-prices for government plots earlier this year have
been as much as one-third below estimates. In late June,
Secretary for Development Paul Chan said lower premiums on some
sales were expected, but that the multiple bids on each tender
showed that there was still demand.
Chan said that one of two plots that failed to sell in 2015
had been sold this year and the other would be put up for tender
in the next quarter.
Still, pressure remains. Earlier this month, government data
showed that Hong Kong property sales fell by almost 40 percent
in the first half compared with a year earlier, the worst slide
in at least a decade.
($1 = 7.7568 Hong Kong dollars)
(Reporting by Clare Baldwin and Joy Leung; Editing by Richard
Borsuk)