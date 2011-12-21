HONG KONG Dec 21 The Hong Kong government said on Wednesday that it has achieved its land sales target for this fiscal year four months early, and plans to build on that tally with the sale of six sites in the coming quarter.

The Hong Kong government sold 22 sites between April and December, the first three quarters of the fiscal year ending March. The sales provided land for more than 20,000 flats by the end of November, achieving the target of an annual average of 20,000 flats set by Chief Executive Donald Tsang.

"In order to maintain and ensure adequate land supply, and especially to provide confidence for the market, we haven't changed our (land) strategy," said Secretary for Development Carrie Lam at a press conference on Wednesday.

Property in Hong Kong is leased from the government, which has committed to increasing supply in a bid to check rapid gains in property prices. The measures appear to be working, with the property brokerage Colliers International forecasting a 13 percent fall next year in prices of high-end homes.

Lam said the government would push ahead with the sale by tender of five residential sites and one commercial site in the last quarter of the fiscal year, meaning the sales will occur between January and March.

The new sites include four low-density residential sites on Repulse Bay on the south side of Hong Kong Island, Clear Water Bay in Sai Kung, Peng Chau Island, and Tuen Mun. The fifth, a larger residential site, is on Ap Lei Chau, a narrow island connected to Hong Kong island by a road bridge.

Lam said the government was launching the sites because low density residential sites had found favour in the market.

The sole commercial site is in the town of Tin Shui Wai, in the northwestern New Territories, where the government hopes to boost the economy. The suburban high-rise town has been dubbed the "City of Tears" in local media because of its high rate of social problems.

Lam said the land sale plan for the next fiscal year ending March 2013, included a large-scale commercial and residential site, formerly North Point Estate.

Eva Cheng, the city's secretary for transport and housing, told lawmakers on Wednesday that the government aimed to ensure a supply of 40,000 residential properties per year. The total will consist of 20,000 private units, 15,000 public housing flats and 5,000 flats under the city's reintroduced home-ownership scheme.

Shares of major Hong Kong developers finished higher on Wednesday, with Sun Hung Kai Properties Ltd, the largest developer in Asia by market capitalisation, up 2.4 percent and rival Cheung Kong (Holdings) Ltd up 2.2 percent, outpacing a 1.9 percent rise in the Hang Seng Index . (Writing by Alex Frew McMillan; Editing by Chris Lewis)