quashed the last of Hong Kong's massive pro-democracy street
protests, its artists are keeping the movement alive with
displays of edgy, protest artwork on the fringes of Asia's
leading contemporary art fair.
A spate of events around Art Basel Hong Kong will draw top
galleries, artists and collectors from around the world over the
next week or so.
Artist Kacey Wong, known for creations such as a pink tank
paraded during street protests, moulded a series of miniature
wax "black cop" statues to signify an abuse of power when police
chased down and beat unarmed protesters last year.
"I created this candle in the form of a policeman holding a
stick, and you can light it up so the fire actually melts the
form away and transforms into light," Wong said. "So it's like a
transformation through destruction."
Wong was one of many artists who flocked to the student-led
"Occupy movement", when activists blockaded major roads for 79
days to demand China's Communist leaders allow Hong Kong to hold
a fully democratic election for its next leader.
The protracted occupations, the most significant populist
challenge to China's Communist leaders since the 1989 Tiananmen
Square demonstrations, inspired artists to a whole new level.
The protest zones exploded with gutsy, often witty artwork
including posters lampooning Chinese leaders, as well as a
"Lennon" wall outside government headquarters plastered with
demands for democracy and freedom in the former British colony
that returned to China in 1997.
Tucked into the massive harbourfront marquee of the Art
Central satellite fair was a tribute to the activist art, with a
black banner reading "Occupy Art Central" hung above a cluster
of works and yellow umbrellas.
The raingear came to symbolise the movement after being used
by activists to shield against police pepper spray and batons.
Across town, artist Phoebe Man was serving "sickly sweet"
edible cakes laced with political statements criticising China's
suppression of freedom in Hong Kong.
"The action of eating is interesting because it can mean to
internalise something that you agree with ... or it can mean
that you don't like something and that you can destroy it."
Despite these initiatives, some fear artistic freedom in
Hong Kong has narrowed, with some galleries or artists facing
pressure to shun sensitive or subversive art critical of China.
"Art is just a tool to express the spirit of yearning for
freedom," said Wong. "And that is what we are being deprived
of."
