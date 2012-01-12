HONG KONG Jan 12 About 400 people marched
in Hong Kong's financial district on Thursday to protest against
a shorter lunch break, which the bourse operator has said is
crucial to boost competitiveness and align it more closely with
China.
After a lengthy consultation, Hong Kong shortened its
two-hour lunch break to 90 minutes last March, trading from 9:30
am to 12:00 pm (0130-0400 GMT) and 1:30 pm to 4:00 pm. It now
aims to cut the lunch break from March by another 30 minutes to
an hour from noon.
"Obviously, with the economic situation being what it is, we
never introduced this reform on trading hours with a view to
increasing trading volume. But if we did not introduce this, I
fear we would lose some competitive edge," said Ronald Arculli,
chairman of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd (HKEx)
.
Patrick Lam, chairman of the Hong Kong Securities & Futures
Employees Union, said people from the restaurant industry had
also joined the march as the shorter lunch break would hurt
their industry and the broader economy.
Marching after the stock market closed, some of the
protesters waved placards saying: "You want us to trade until we
drop. We want you to drop before we trade."
Some brokers say the longer hours mean they will need to
hire more people at a time when transaction volumes are low.
Hong Kong and Shanghai are increasingly competing against
each other for business, with the latter aiming to become a
global financial centre by 2020.
Shanghai's stock exchange opens at 9.30 am and closes at
3:00 pm, with a 90-minute lunch.
Singapore's trading hours are the longest among major
bourses in Asia, operating for eight hours from 9 to 5 with no
lunch break. Major stock exchanges in Europe and the United
States have no lunch breaks.
Hong Kong and China shares suffered their biggest annual
loss in 2011 since the 2008 financial crisis on growing concerns
over the outlook for China and deepening global economic
uncertainty.
HKEx reported a 1 percent rise in third-quarter net profit
in 2011 compared with a year earlier, less than forecast, as
market turmoil cut initial public share offerings.
Its shares have slipped 0.2 percent this month after losing
about 30 percent last year. They lagged the blue-chip Heng Seng
Index, which has risen 3.6 percent so far in January
after falling 20 percent in 2011.
(Reporting By Stefanie McIntyre; Editing by Anne Marie
Roantree)