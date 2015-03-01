HONG KONG, March 1 At least three people were
arrested as a group of about 400 people in Hong Kong clashed
with police in the latest sign of ongoing tensions caused by
China's influence in the city.
Protesters in Yuen Long, in Hong Kong's New Territories just
a stone's throw from mainland China, chanted to "cancel the
multiple-entry permit" and "topple the Chinese Communist Party"
as they complained against so-called parallel traders, who buy
goods in Hong Kong to sell at a profit across the border.
Demonstrators blocked the area's main street with garbage
bins, halting traffic. Police used pepper spray and restrained
some people. A female protester was bleeding from the nose as
police dragged her away.
The demonstration mirrored others in recent weeks targeting
mainland Chinese visitors that have tapped a seam of resentment
against China, resulting in calls for greater Hong Kong
nationalism and even independence from China, nearly three
months after police cleared away the last of pro-democracy
street protests in the city.
"We can't walk, because all their goods pile up like
mountains on the streets," said King Lee, a 23-year-old local
resident who was protesting the parallel traders. "We should not
endure this silently."
Still, the Sunday protests also fanned discontent from some
residents unhappy with the disruption to their daily routine.
"Why are there so many mainlanders shopping in Hong Kong?
It's because our products are good," said Tom Lau, a 50-year-old
local resident who works in a kitchen. Lau jeered at protesters.
"Why oppose them (the shoppers)? They are just protesting
for the sake of protesting. They are just stirring up trouble.
They march with the colonial flag, but we are Chinese people."
(Reporting by Venus Wu and Bobby Yip; Additional reporting by
Pak Yiu; Writing by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)