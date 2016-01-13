(Refiles to drop duplicate word in headline)
HONG KONG Jan 13 Hong Kong leader Leung
Chun-ying said on Wednesday that he placed a great deal of
emphasis on the case of a missing bookseller and has raised the
issue with mainland authorities.
Lee Bo, 65, a shareholder of Causeway Bay Books and a
British passport holder, went missing from Hong Kong in late
December.
Four associates involved in publishing or selling literature
critical of Beijing have also gone missing in mysterious
circumstances over the past few months.
The disappearances have stoked fears of mainland Chinese
authorities using shadowy tactics that erode the "one country,
two systems" formula under which Hong Kong returned to China.
