BEIJING Jan 5 One of a group of missing Hong
Kong booksellers specialising in publications critical of China
is a British citizen, a British Embassy spokesman said in a
statement, adding that Britain was deeply concerned by reports
of disappearances and detentions.
Britain urgently requested Hong Kong and Chinese assistance
in finding out where the British citizen was, the statement
added. The statement came as British Foreign Secretary Philip
Hammond visits China this week.
The disappearances have stoked fears in Hong Kong of
mainland Chinese authorities using shadowy tactics that erode
the "one country, two systems" formula under which the former
British colony has been governed since its return to Chinese
rule in 1997.
